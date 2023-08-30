Tickets are available for The Myton Hospices’ Charity Dinner – but you will have to be quick
Tickets are available for The Myton Hospices’ Charity Dinner at Coombe Abbey Hotel on Saturday September 23.
They cost £70 per person or a discounted price of £650 for a table of ten.
Charlotte Ingram, director of income generation and supporter engagement at The Myton Hospices, said: “Places are limited for our charity dinner, so act fast to ensure you don’t miss out on an unforgettable night of fabulous food, great entertainment and most importantly, supporting your local hospice to help make a difference.”
Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins is a Champagne sponsor for the gala evening.
Donna Bothamley, head of the wills and probate department at Blythe Liggins, said: “The charity provides vital services for terminally ill people and their families across Coventry and Warwickshire and this evening will help it to deliver the amazing the support it gives.”
For more information on The Myton Hospices, visit www.mytonhospice.org and for the charity dinner, visit www.mytonhospice.org/dinner