Tickets handed out to parents for dangerous parking outside Leamington primary school

Officers from Leamington's Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) at Kingsway Primary School.

Leamington's Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT), joined by a traffic warden, have been visiting schools in town to speak to people who continue to cause parking problems.

Today (Friday) they were at Kingsway Community Primary School.

A spokesperson for the SNT said: "Tickets have been issued for offences of obstruction, stopping on zig zags, No MoT and parking within 10M of a junction (obstruction)."

The team was also at St Paul’s School yesterday and Wednesday.

They said: "Unfortunately one simple message is failing to be understood. Yellow zig zags outside schools, no stopping, no waiting, no I’m just dropping off/picking up, no excuse.

"These zig zags are in place to keep school entrances safe for children crossing the road (maybe adults too). Drivers who stop on these will be given tickets.