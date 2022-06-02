Tickets now on sale for Warwick's annual Thai Festival

Warwick Thai Festival will be returning to the racecourse later this year. Photo supplied

Tickets are now on sale for Warwick’s popular Thai Festival.

The event will be returning to Warwick racecourse on July 9 and 10. This will be the 17th year that the festival has taken place in the town.

Last year’s event, which was delayed until September by the Covid-19 Pandemic, saw thousands of people descend on the racecourse for the weekend.

Once again Warwick Rotary Club is partnering with Magic of Thailand, for the event and tickets are on sale for £5 each in advance online from agents Skiddles.

The festival will be open from 10.30am to 6pm on Saturday, 10.30am to 5pm Sunday.

Buddhist Monks will start the festival off with their ceremonies, and the traditional reception of gifts from the traders.

On stage throughout the day will be performances including dancing, lady boys, music, Thai boxing and cookery demonstrations.

There will also be stalls set up at the racecourse selling Thai food, drinks, spices, crafts, and massages.

The event is being supported by Warwick Castle, Kia cars and Tourism Authority of Thailand, with Warwick District Council advising on delivering a safe event. Proceeds raised by the Rotary Club will go to charitable causes.

Thai festivals have been held by the Rotary Club since the Boxing Day Tsunami in 2004 to raise disaster aid, and the club has continued support ever since, most recently during Covid when many people lost their jobs.

To book tickets online go to: http://skiddle.com/e/36003015