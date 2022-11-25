Tighter regulations might be brought in to deal with problems caused by the growth of multiple occupancy homes in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth.

Many residents have complained about the sudden rise - especially in Leamington - and formed campaign groups to deal with the problem.

To deal with this, Warwick district councillors will be considering a recommendation to consult with residents, landlords and tenants in the district on a scheme that would see more HMOs (Houses in multiple occupation) fall within the council’s licencing structure at Cabinet on Wednesday December 7.

In the Warwick district, there are currently around 700 known unlicensed properties. These are three-person and four-person shared houses, converted flats and bedsit type accommodation and are not subject to the current licencing scheme, which just covers larger HMOs with five or more occupants.

The licencing scheme would require landlords to ensure all HMOs are safe, meet minimum space standards, maintained in good repair and free from serious hazards.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwick District Council (WDC) portfolio holder for housing, said: “There has been an increased growth of HMOs in Warwick district, and additional licencing is seen as an effective way of bringing those homes not currently licenced under tighter controls and giving tenants the reassurance of higher safety standards.

“The paper I will be bringing forward to Cabinet on December 7 will also deal with many of the issues that residents have that live near to these HMOs. If approved by councillors, the consultation for this licencing scheme will provide the opportunity for tenants, residents and landlords to have their say on the proposed scheme.”

Subject to Cabinet approval, the consultation will run from January 9 to March 20 and will cover areas such as: how the scheme might operate; the areas of the district it should cover; and whether to include certain types of converted buildings and purpose-built flats.