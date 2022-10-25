Time is ticking as Leamington boxing gym needs your help to move to new premises

Cleary's Boxing Gym boxers including Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lewis Williams (in red) with Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins.

Cleary’s Boxing Gym, where Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Lewis Williams as well as up and coming pros Matty Harris and Danny Quartermaine train, is aiming to raise £20,000 so it can relocate to and refurbish the former Whitnash Community Hall site.

They have raised nearly £14,000 so far but they need to find an extra £6,000 before the November 4 deadline.

The club said: "We are £6,000 away from our target, however it's an all or nothing situation, if we fall short we don't get a penny and all donations are refunded back."

To donate visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/clearys-boxing-future

Advertisement