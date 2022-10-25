Time is ticking as Leamington boxing gym needs your help to move to new premises
The deadline is looming for a fundraiser to help Leamington boxing gym move to a new premises.
Cleary’s Boxing Gym, where Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist Lewis Williams as well as up and coming pros Matty Harris and Danny Quartermaine train, is aiming to raise £20,000 so it can relocate to and refurbish the former Whitnash Community Hall site.
They have raised nearly £14,000 so far but they need to find an extra £6,000 before the November 4 deadline.
The club said: "We are £6,000 away from our target, however it's an all or nothing situation, if we fall short we don't get a penny and all donations are refunded back."
Most Popular
To donate visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/clearys-boxing-future
Advertisement
The club, founded and owned by former professional Edwin Cleary, added: “The relocation and refurbishment will allow us to show more of our social and ethical responsibility to ensure we are enhancing physical and mental wellbeing."