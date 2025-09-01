Times and locations when Tour of Britain cycling race will be coming through the Rugby area
Warwickshire will host the race’s longest stage on Friday September 5, stretching from Atherstone to Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.
The route will take in all five districts and boroughs of Warwickshire (North Warwickshire Borough, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough, Rugby Borough, Warwick District and Stratford District), and feature six categorised king of the mountains climbs – the most on any stage of the 2025 tour.
A map showing the full 116.2 mile route, where residents find out where and what time the cyclists will be passing through, is available online – tinyurl.com/yzzbc7ba
And the approximate times of when the cyclists will be riding through each part of the route have also been published.
The race is due to start at Sheepy Road in Atherstone at about 10.30am with the lead cars going off 15 minutes earlier, for those wishing to cheer on the cyclists.
Here are the approximate times when the cyclists will be coming through the Rugby area:
- Withybrook 11.28am to 11.43am
- Brinklow 11.37am to 11.52am
- Church Lawford 11.45am to 12pm
- Long Lawford 11.48am to 12.04pm
- Bilton 11.56am to 12pm
- Dunchurch 11.59am to 12.14pm
- Kites Hardwick 12.06pm to 12.21pm
- Hill 12.10pm to 12.25pm
- Leamington Hastings 12.11pm to 12.26pm
- Birdingbury 12.14pm to 12.29pm
- Marton 12.17pm to 12.32pm.
More information can be found online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycletour