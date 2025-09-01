Times and locations when Tour of Britain cycling race will be coming through the Rugby area

The Warwickshire stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men cycling race. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council.

Here are the times for when world class cyclists on the Warwickshire stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men cycling race will come through the Rugby countryside.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire will host the race’s longest stage on Friday September 5, stretching from Atherstone to Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

The route will take in all five districts and boroughs of Warwickshire (North Warwickshire Borough, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough, Rugby Borough, Warwick District and Stratford District), and feature six categorised king of the mountains climbs – the most on any stage of the 2025 tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A map showing the full 116.2 mile route, where residents find out where and what time the cyclists will be passing through, is available online – tinyurl.com/yzzbc7ba

And the approximate times of when the cyclists will be riding through each part of the route have also been published.

The race is due to start at Sheepy Road in Atherstone at about 10.30am with the lead cars going off 15 minutes earlier, for those wishing to cheer on the cyclists.

Here are the approximate times when the cyclists will be coming through the Rugby area:

Withybrook 11.28am to 11.43am

Brinklow 11.37am to 11.52am

Church Lawford 11.45am to 12pm

Long Lawford 11.48am to 12.04pm

Bilton 11.56am to 12pm

Dunchurch 11.59am to 12.14pm

Kites Hardwick 12.06pm to 12.21pm

Hill 12.10pm to 12.25pm

Leamington Hastings 12.11pm to 12.26pm

Birdingbury 12.14pm to 12.29pm

Marton 12.17pm to 12.32pm.

To see the approximate times that the cyclists will ride through each part of the route in Warwickshire visit https://tinyurl.com/yzzbc7ba

More information can be found online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycletour