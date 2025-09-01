Times and locations when Tour of Britain cycling race will come through the Leamington area

The Warwickshire stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men cycling race. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council.

Here are the times for when world class cyclists on the Warwickshire stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men cycling race will come through the Leamington countryside.

Warwickshire will host the race’s longest stage on Friday September 5, stretching from Atherstone to Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

The route will take in all five districts and boroughs of Warwickshire (North Warwickshire Borough, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough, Rugby Borough, Warwick District and Stratford District), and feature six categorised king of the mountains climbs – the most on any stage of the 2025 tour.

A map showing the full 116.2 mile route, where residents find out where and what time the cyclists will be passing through, is available online.

And the approximate times of when the cyclists will be riding through each part of the route have also been published.

The race is due to start at Sheepy Road in Atherstone at about 10.30 with the lead cars going off 15 minutes earlier.

The cyclists will ride through the Weston-under-Wetherley and then Cubbington sections between 12.26pm and 12.48pm with a sprint section in the latter.

They will be in Offchurch between 12.36pm and 12.56pm before cycling through Radford Semele between 12.41 and 1.09pm.

They are due to arrive in Wellesbourne between 1.02pm and1.32pm and Kineton between 1.11pm and 1.43pm.

The race will finish at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park with the first riders reaching the finish line at around 2.45pm.

To see the approximate times that the cyclists will ride through each part of the route visit https://tinyurl.com/yzzbc7ba

More information can be found online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycletour