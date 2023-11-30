‘Tis the season to be together – Stratford-upon-Avon care home opens its doors for a merry good time

Snow is falling, children are playing – and a Stratford-upon-Avon care home is opening its doors to help combat loneliness in the community this festive season.

On Thursday 7th,14th 21st, and 28th December, from 1.30pm-4pm, Care UK’s Ambleside, on Evesham Road, is helping older members of the community to get into the festive spirit by joining residents and team members for a series of festive, dementia-friendly cinema screenings.

Studies have shown that almost 1.5 million older people feel lonelier at Christmas than any other time of year*. To help tackle loneliness, Care UK has launched its Care to Share initiative, designed to support older people through the festive season.

More than 100 Care UK homes nationwide will be taking part to give older members of the community a safe and sociable space where they can enjoy some festive fun and good company – whether it’s singing along to Christmas carols or watching a Christmas movie with a mince pie.

At Ambleside, the team have been hard at work spreading Christmas cheer by fluffing up the seats in the cinema room, warming up the popcorn machine and selecting the best classic festive films.

Charlotte Levin, Home Manager at Ambleside, said: “We’re looking forward to opening our doors for a special cinema screening as part of the Care to Share initiative.

“Christmas is always an exciting time here at Ambleside, with everyone sharing their favourite memories, traditions – and classic Christmas films. Films can help older people reminisce about their younger years and bring back some of the emotional connections that go along with them. It’s the perfect way to prompt conversation with others, improving wellbeing and reducing loneliness.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our older neighbours for a festive film screening and look forward to building on new and existing relationships – we’re already building up our Christmas film collection in preparation!”

To find out more about Care UK’s Care to Share initiative, please visit: careuk.com/caretoshare

To find out more about Ambleside or to book your place on the event, please contact Customer Relations Manager, Staci Reeson on 01789 868 298 or email [email protected]