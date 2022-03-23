Toilet renovation project at a school in Warwick gets a welcome boost

A project that would see toilet blocks at a school in Warwick refurbished has been given a welcome cash boost.

Myton School has received £1,000 from The Gursewak Trust for its toilet renovation project.

“On behalf of the Governors; Friends of Myton School (FOMS); teaching staff and students, I want to pass on our sincere thanks for the donation from the Gursewak Trust,” said headteacher Andy Perry.

Andy Perry, Head Teacher; Mark Simmonds, Chair of Friends of Myton School (FOMS); Dr Gurmit Singh, Gursewak Trust trustee; and Iain Goddard from Leamington chartered accountants, Harrison Beale and Owen, who has partnered with Gursewak Trust’s board. Photo supplied

“FOMS has been trying to raise funds for a much needed toilet blocks’ renovation since the start of the pandemic. Unfortunately, other large, ongoing maintenance projects such as boiler replacement, asbestos removal and leaking lead pipework, have taken priority,” he added.

The Gursewak Trust – a charitable organisation who are members of the Leamington and Warwick Sikh congregation – was delighted to support the school with the donation.

Trust spokesman Dr Gurmit Singh, a former pupil, said: “We are happy to be able to help such a long-established local school with its good reputation.

“Myton School is very much part of the community so I am very pleased on behalf of the trust to be able to support this work.”

The 1950s toilet blocks which Myton School is seeking to renovate are located in the oldest buildings on the school estate and have not undergone any type of refurbishment in more than 20 years.

The fundraising target is £200,000 split into two phases requiring £130,000 and £70,000