Tom Kerridge's popular Pub in the Park Festival is set to return to Warwick in 2022

Warwick's Pub in the Park festival in 2019. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

TV chef Tom Kerridge will once again be bringing his popular Pub in the Park Festival back to Warwick.

Organisers have announced that the event will be returning to St Nicholas Park in the town in June 2022.

This will be the third year that the event has come to Warwick - with the 2020 event cancelled due to the pandemic.

Once again the event will bring top chefs, food, stalls and musicians to the park.

First release tickets – at an early bird rate – will go on sale at 10am on November 12 for a limited 72-hour run, exclusively to its newsletter members.

Visitors can sign up to newsletter get access via the website at pubintheparkuk.com

Some of the music acts are due to be announced on Thursday (November 4).