Top British army band to play songs from West Side Story in charity concert at Leamington church

Songs from the hit musical West Side Story will be played by a top army band for a charity concert at a Leamington church next month.

British Army Band Colchester will perform at The Holy Trinity church in Beauchamp Avenue on in aid of THRIVE Youth Ministries and The Corps of Army Music Trust on Sunday February 16.

Formed in 2019, The British Army Band Colchester is part of the Royal Corps of Army Music which incorporates the Band of The Parachute Regiment, the Band of The Army Air Corps and the Band of The Queen’s Division.

The British Army Band Colchester.

Last year, the band performed in Ukraine as part of a multinational parade to celebrate 30 years of independence, as well as undertaking a month of public duties at both Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle.

Members of the band have also provided musical and non-musical support on operations in countries such as Afghanistan, Estonia, and Iraq.

The Rev Esther Peers, pioneer curate at the Holy Trinity church, said: “The Band has performed at many varied and iconic events around the world and we are delighted to welcome them to Leamington for the first time.

"Just last month (December) we hosted a rock ‘n’ roll concert by Leamington-born Andy Bennett and his band and we hope that February’s change of tempo will prove to be equally as popular.”

Admission to the concert is free with a retiring collection at the end.