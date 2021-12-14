Top chef returns to Leamington hotel 20 years after he gained a Michelin star for its restaurant

A top chef has returned to a country manor house hotel out the outskirts of Leamington where he helped the restaurant earn a Michelin Star 20 years ago.

Simon Haigh has re-joined the Mallory Court Hotel and Spa to work as the chef director for its 3 AA Rosette restaurant, the Dining Room.

In 2001 Simon earned a Michelin Star for the restaurant, which it held for a decade.

Simon Haigh.

The Dining Room has an ever-changing menu which focuses on contemporary dishes created from seasonal produce.

Over the Christmas period, diners can experience a daily, changing Tastes of the Season five-course tasting menu.

Simon said: "I am excited to be back at Mallory Court again.

We cook with the seasons and change the menu every day.

"I like the seasonality of things - the produce not only tastes better but it is more sustainable and you have less food waste.”

During his career, Simon has illustrated a keen eye for nurturing talent.

Fellow Great British Chef Alan Murchison worked under him as a 19-year-old.

He also mentored the 2016 Roux Scholarship winner Harry Guy, from Leamington, whose first job was at Mallory Court after college.

The 31-year-old has since worked with celebrated chef Joshua Skenes at Saison in San Francisco and is set to open his new restaurant, X by Harry Guy, in Chester next summer.

Simon, who was born in Yorkshire, is continuing this ethos, currently employing 17-year-old apprentice Sam Bennett from Bishop’s Tachbrook in his kitchen.

Simon won his first Michelin star as head chef at Scotland’s Inverlochy Castle near Fort William in Inverness-shire, then joined Seaham Hall hotel in Northumberland, where he gained three AA rosettes.

He has also worked at Raymond Blanc’s Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire.

Nick Hanson,the general manager of Mallory Court, said: “We are delighted Simon has returned.

"He is one of the most respected fine dining chefs in the UK and his food is a big draw.

“We know people enjoying coming to Mallory Court for special occasions and the gastronomic experience, not just in the restaurant but in our private dining rooms.

"We write the menu every day and it really is something extra special to celebrate Christmas and New Year.”