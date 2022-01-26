Top restaurant in Kenilworth is named among the top 50 gastropubs in the UK

The Cross in Kenilworth.

A Kenilworth Restaurant has been named among the top 50 gastropubs in the UK by a leading beer brand.

The Cross at Kenilworth was last night named in the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs in the UK at an awards dinner attended by the great and good of the industry.

The pub and restaurant, in High Street, has held a Michelin star since 2014 and was awarded a Good Food Award Gold Seal in 2021.

It is also a finalist in this year’s West Midlands Tourism Awards.

Adam Bennett, executive chef at The Cross, said: “To be named in the Estella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs in the UK is a fantastic achievement. After being through such a tough time during lockdown, holding the business together it’s great to know that we continue to impress our guests and industry professionals alike. It’s also a great boost to be recognised amongst so many of our talented peers.”

Andreas Antona, chef owner of The Cross and its sister restaurant Simpsons in Edgbaston, added: “It’s a wonderful achievement to be recognised in such prestigious awards. Many thanks to the hard working team for putting The Cross on the gastronomic map. It goes to show how hard work pays off.”

The Top 50 Gastropubs is organised by William Reed Business Media, the publishers behind the Morning Advertiser, and other sponsors of the event included Pernod Ricard, Aqua Carpatica, Bibendum, Taylors of Harrogate and Leamington butchers Aubrey Allen

The Top 50 Gastropubs was conceived in 2009 with the purpose of recognising the hardworking individuals in the gastropubs industry.

It also aims to be a go-to source for the best pubs to dine at in the UK.

The Morning Advertiser editor Ed Bedington said: “Winning or being shortlisted as a finalist is an excellent way of getting your pub – and yourself – the recognition that you deserve.

"Getting on this list is the jewel in the crown for foodie pubs across the UK.

"It’s the place to be seen.”