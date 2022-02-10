Tourism bosses who oversee Warwick Castle and Leamington hotel welcome forthcoming relaxation of Covid testing at UK airports

Bosses at two of Warwickshire's top tourism sites say the lifting of Covid testing for double-vaccinated international tourists at UK airports is a “welcome boost”.

The requirement to take a lateral flow test on arrival into the country will end at 4am tomorrow (Friday February 11) for those fully vaccinated.

Mark Chambers is the managing director of the The Eden Hotel Collection, which owns The Arden Hotel in Stratford and Mallory Court in Leamington.

Helen Peters is the CEO of Shakespeare’s England, the destination management organisation for South Warwickshire.

He said that hospitality in Stratford has also been hugely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said: "The sentiment in changing guidance is welcomed in opening up Stratford and other key destinations to international visitors.

"We are yet to see any significant uptake in our business; therefore, it may take some time for this to materialise.”

He added that while the UK is opening its borders, people may not be able to travel out of their own country easily due to regulations still in place.

Warwick Castle is one of the region's biggest tourist attractions.

Divisional director Nick Blofeld said: ““We are delighted to hear the news. Anything that makes it easier for international visitors to come back into the country and to see the castle is good news for us.

“We have missed international visits over the last couple of years and are seeing a trickle now coming back. We hope to see to see this grow steadily to pre-pandemic levels.”

She said: "“This relaxation is long-awaited and very welcome.