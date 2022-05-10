Town criers gather in Warwick for bi-annual competition

The town criers and Warwick Court Leet at the Lord Leycester Hospital. Photo by Tirtha Lawarti

Town criers from 10 counties gathered in Warwick last weekend for a bi-annual competition.

The competition, which took place on Saturday (May 7), was organised by Warwick Court Leet.

Held in Pageant Gardens, 10 town criers competed on the day with Adrian Holmes from Sandwell being declared the winner.

Mayor of Warwick, Councillor Richard Edgington presenting the winner of the Town criers competition Adrian Holmes with his trophy. Photo by Tirtha Lawarti

The event was well supported by locals and visitors who heard two crys – the first cry promoting the town criers’ hometown and the second about bicycles as Warwick will be hosting the Commonwealth games cycling in August.

This year the competition was sponsored by local companies Hamlington’s Fine Jewellery, Thomas Oken Tearooms, Shire Foods and Warringtons of Warwick.

The Warwick Town Crier, Michael Reddy hosted the day. He said: “Many thanks to all our volunteers, sponsors, suppliers and Warwick town Council for all their help in making the day such a success.