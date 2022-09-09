Towns across the Warwick district holding services and books of condolences in honour of the Queen

Services are being held across the Warwick district in memory of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

Today (Friday September 9) the nation continued to mourn the loss of the Queen, who died yesterday afternoon.

The Queen's visit to the Justice Centre in Leamington in 2011. Photo by Leamington Courier

Churches and councils across the district are setting aside special services and remembrance books for residents and visitors to attend.

For anybody wishing to leave plants or flowers at the designated sites below, they are being asked to not leave them wrapped in paper or plastic and to avoid leaving candles.

Those placed outside of the designated areas will be moved to the official area. All items will be removed the day after the funeral to be composted, where possible.

Here’s a list of what is happening:

Leamington

~ All Saints Church

All Saints Church is open on today (September 9) for private prayer and the lighting of candles.

A spokesperson from All Saint Church said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family, as we give thanks for the long reign, deep wisdom and commitment of HM Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace.”

Flowers can be laid in Jephson Gardens on the lawns adjacent the Aviary Café and Davies Clocktower.

~ The Pump Rooms

A book of condolences is being held at the Pump Rooms.

Whitnash

~ Flowers and plants can be placed Acre Close adjacent to the civic centre

Warwick

~ St Mary’s Church

St Mary's is open today (September 9) and tomorrow (September 10) from 10.30am for people to pray, light candles and sign a book of condolence.

Vaughan Roberts, Vicar at St Mary’s Church said: “The Bishop of Warwick will be joining us for our regular 5.30pm service of Choral Evensong which will be giving thanks for Her Majesty and her life of service.

"And he will be with us for our 10.30am Service of Thanksgiving and Commemoration on Sunday.

"After which St Mary's will be open again for people to come in.”

~ Shire Hall

A book of condolence has been placed at Shire Hall for anyone to sign.

Warwick Town Council also said that the road outside Shire Hall has been closed for the public to lay flowers.

Messages can also be left online at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/blog/bookofcondolence/post/3/warwickshire-book-of-condolence-her-majesty-queen-elizabeth-ii-1926-2022

Kenilworth

~ St Nicholas Church

St Nicholas Church in Kenilworth is opening a book of condolence for the town.

Plants and flowers can be left on Abbey Fields, on the area adjacent to the car park and St Nicholas Church.