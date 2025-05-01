Tracey follows passion for fashion to open new business in Rugby town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman with a passion for fashion has chosen her home town of Rugby to launch a brand new business.

Tracey Saunders Personal Styling is a venture that will share the secrets to confident dressing to help women save time, reduce stress and boost confidence.

Tracey, who is based at her new office in Regent Street, said: “For years I’ve enjoyed making friends and family feel great about how they look and always wondered if I could do this as a career.

"So I’ve taken the plunge and retrained as a personal stylist. I’m excited that I’ve now got the opportunity to energise more women with a positive self image, equipped with techniques I’ve learnt at the London College of Fashion and British College of Professional Styling.”

With in person and online consultations, styling workshops, wardrobe declutters and creation of individual looks for special events, Tracey wants to stand out by providing friendly, intuitive advice that is both accessible and fun.

She went on: “I’m a great believer that looking your best will have a huge impact on your wellbeing. That mental boost will have much more impact when you don’t have the stress of a chaotic wardrobe bulging with clothes that you don’t wear.

"That’s where I come in with a wardrobe declutter. Here I analyse your clothes, identify key pieces, create new outfits then donate, sell and fix what is left.

“The next step is to edit your clothes into a wardrobe of outfits that you will love, wear and repeat.

“The majority of my friends hate shopping – either online or in person – so I can take away that chore too. I spend hours scrolling social media, reading fashion magazines and shopping, so I have recommendations at my fingertips for every body shape and styling dilemma. I think that this knowledge will be especially valuable for clients who have an event that they need an outfit for but don’t have the time to look or find shopping overwhelming.

“All of this gives a great insight into a client’s needs and lifestyle, so that I can give them the best tailored advice.”