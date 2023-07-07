Register
Tractors roll through Warwickshire village in memory of young farmer Len Eadon

The nationwide tractor drive Len’s Light aims to ‘shine a light’ on mental health issues. It was launched by the parents of the 22-year-old farmer from Napton, who took his own life on New Year's Day in 2022.
By Oliver Williams
Published 7th Jul 2023, 22:39 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 22:40 BST

Tractors have rolled through Napton to ‘shine a light’ on mental health issues as part of a nationwide drive in memory of a young farmer from the village.

Len’s Light was launched by the parents of Len Eadon, 22, who, took his own life in 2022.

Over the past few weeks, the convoy of tractors have been driving the length of Britain - with the Len’s Light beacon attached to the lead vehicle – from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

The Len's Light Convoy in Napton. Photo by Hannah Slade.The Len's Light Convoy in Napton. Photo by Hannah Slade.
A large crowd of villagers came out in support of the convoy on Friday (July 7).

On Thursday (July 6) Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright welcomed the tractor, driven by farming Minister Mark Spencer, at The Palace of Westminster.

For more about Len’s Light visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/777456263826917

