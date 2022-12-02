Tractors to blaze a light trail through south Warwickshire for two charities

A Christmas convoy of tractors will soon be blazing a bright trail through south Warwickshire in aid of two local charities.

More than 40 tractors and farm vehicles festooned in festive lights will parade through towns and villages on December 13 to raise money for The Warwickshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs and Warwick charity Molly Ollys.

The Tractor Run will start at 5.30pm from Berkswell and Balsall Rugby Club, taking in Burton Green, Kenilworth, Leek Wootton, Warwick, Leamington, Cubbington and ending at Stoneleigh.

Proceeds will come from tractor drivers and passengers paying to join the run as well as spectator collections en-route.

One of the event organisers, Issy Mason from The Warwickshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, said: “Fundraising this way is really what Young Farmers is about. Firstly, we like driving tractors.

“Combine it with some flashing lights – and I mean lots of flashing lights – music and some elves, and we have a fun fundraising idea.

“It is a great way to bring the general public and young farmers together – a real community spirit.

"It also gives the opportunity for our own Warwickshire Young Farmer members to participate and take pride in decorating their tractor.

"We will be offering prizes for the best dressed tractor – so many will take it very seriously.

"The lights make it a magnificent display of Christmas magic.

“I think this event will have a permanent place in the Young Farmers Calendar in the future.

“Molly Ollys is a charity personally very close to my heart after losing my brother to a very rare form of cancer in 2011.”

Warwick-based Molly Ollys was established following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer and marks its tenth anniversary this year.

The charity supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

It helps with emotional support and donates wishes, therapeutic toys and books to children directly and through hospitals across the UK.

Warwickshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs is a rural youth charity providing things such as industry training, mental health support and social activities.

To donate to the Tractor Run go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wfyfc

