Traditional fete near Edge Hill in south Warwickshire includes coconut shy, Pimms and dog show

Radway’s traditional summer fete takes place this weekend and includes well-loved attractions including a good old-fashioned coconut shy, Pimms and a dog show.

The event takes place on Sunday, September 14 from 2pm – 4,30pm in the beautiful surroundings of the garden at Ivy Lodge, Radway at the foot of Edge Hill. It is a popular event and something villagers and visitors to the area have looked forward to and enjoyed.

The Fête is organised by, and in aid of, St Peter's Church, Radway, although a proportion of the takings is donated to other local good causes.

"This year, the funds raised will form the basis of a major fundraising drive to safeguard for the future the church and the Battle of Edgehill Exhibition, contained within the St Peters,” said spokesman Rob Cooper.

Radway's Fête is very traditional, with plenty to keep visitors entertained during the afternoon, including the dog show, a raffle – with the top prize of a helicopter ride for up to four people - a bottle tombola, bric-a-brac and books, skittles, a coconut shy, teas and cakes, home produce, Pimm's and beer, children's activities and much more.

Dogs must be kept on leads in the garden throughout the Fête and owners are kindly asked to clean up after their dog if necessary.

The entrance fee is £1 payable on the gate. Visitors are kindly requested to pay by cash as there is limited card coverage in the village. Parking is also limited and visitors are asked to park considerately.