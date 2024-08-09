Traffic alert: Part of M6 closed after multiple vehicle collision
Police are at the scene of a multiple vehicle collision on the M69 (Friday, August 9).
The M6 is closed from junction 2 to junction 2 of the M69 and is likely to remain so for some time.
Avoid the area and take alternative routes where possible.
