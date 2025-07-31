Traffic alert: Part of M6 closed while Warwickshire Fire & Rescue crews deal with hay blaze on lorry

Part of the M6 is closed this afternoon (Thursday) while Warwickshire Fire & Rescue crews deal with a blaze.

Three fire appliances and two water carriers are at the scene dealing with a hay fire on a lorry.

There is a full closure in place from Junction 3 to 4 of the M6.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police: “There is a fire on the M6 North near to the exit for Junction 4 (A446), which is also preventing exit from the M6 onto the M42 south.”