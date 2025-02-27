Traffic alert: Part of M6 near Coventry blocked after six vehicle collision

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Feb 2025, 10:09 BST
Updated 27th Feb 2025, 10:13 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Part of the M6 near Coventry is closed following a collision involving six vehicles this morning (Thursday, February 27).

The M6 southbound between junctions two and three is presently blocked.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “Please find an alternative route for the time being.

“The northbound section is currently unaffected.”

Related topics:CoventryWarwickshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice