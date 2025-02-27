Traffic alert: Part of M6 near Coventry blocked after six vehicle collision
Part of the M6 near Coventry is closed following a collision involving six vehicles this morning (Thursday, February 27).
The M6 southbound between junctions two and three is presently blocked.
A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: “Please find an alternative route for the time being.
“The northbound section is currently unaffected.”
