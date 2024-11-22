Traffic alert: Road closed in Clifton after two vehicle collision

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 17:32 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 17:37 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are warning motorists to avoid Vicarage Hill in Clifton after a two-car collision.

The road is closed between Ridge Road and Townsend Road following this afternoon’s accident.

It is likely to remain closed for some time.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Related topics:Clifton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice