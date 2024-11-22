Traffic alert: Road closed in Clifton after two vehicle collision
Police are warning motorists to avoid Vicarage Hill in Clifton after a two-car collision.
The road is closed between Ridge Road and Townsend Road following this afternoon’s accident.
It is likely to remain closed for some time.
This is all the information we have at this time.
