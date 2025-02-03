Traffic alert: Straight Mile between Leamington and Rugby is closed while police deal with collision involving lorry

Police have closed part of the Straight Mile between Leamington and Rugby while they deal with a collision involving a lorry.

The road is closed from the junction of Popehill Lane/A45 to the junction with Main Street, following an accident this afternoon (Monday).

The road is likely to be closed for several hours while a lorry is recovered.

Motorists are asked to find an alternative route.

There are no reported injuries.

