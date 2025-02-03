Traffic alert: Straight Mile near Rugby is closed while police deal with collision involving lorry
Police have closed part of the Straight Mile near Rugby while they deal with a collision involving a lorry.
The road is closed from the junction of Popehill Lane/A45 to the junction with Main Street, following an accident this afternoon (Monday).
The road is likely to be closed for several hours while a lorry is recovered.
Motorists are asked to find an alternative route.
There are no reported injuries.