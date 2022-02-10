Traffic building up in Leamington town centre due to fallen tree

Traffic is building due to a fallen tree in Warwick Place in Leamington. Photo by Jacqui O'Neill

Traffic is building up in Leamington town centre due to a fallen tree.

The tree has come down in Warwick Place, near the back of the Jephson Hotel, formerly the Falstaff Hotel.

Jacqui O'Neill, who lives nearby, contacted the Courier and said the tree gave way and that firefighters and police were called to the scene.

They added that no one was injured by the incident.

Traffic is currently building up in the surrounding area - including around Warwick New Road and Princes Drive.

Drivers are already facing delays and diversions on Princes Drive due to the ongoing works to the rail bridge.

