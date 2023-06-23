Traffic disruption and road closures set for Warwick as castle hosts Gwen Stefani and UB40 concerts this weekend

A key route in and out the town is due to be closed on both days during

Warwick looks set for a busy few days with the likelihood of some traffic issues due to two days of concerts at the castle.

Warwick Castle is hosting two music concerts this weekend as part of its summer music line-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tonight (Friday June 23) pop star Gwen Stefani will be performing – with Sophie Ellis-Bextor as the support act – at the castle’s Pageant Field.

Then on Saturday (June 24), English reggae and pop band UB40 will be taking to the stage – also in Pageant Field.

Warwickshire Police is anticipating more traffic around the town over the two days and is urging people travelling around the area to plan around the potential disruption.

Warwick Police said: “There are a number of events taking place at Warwick Castle this weekend which may result in more people and traffic in and around the town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Hopefully this disruption will be minimal but please plan your route in advance if you're travelling near the castle.”

Warwick Castle is hosting concerts this weekend. Picture by Shaun Fellows / Shine Pix Warwick Castle photography.

A road in and out of the town in also due to be closed.

Stratford Road is due to close between Shakespeare Street and Bowling Green Avenue from 9.30pm to 11pm on both of the days.

It is likely that there could more road closures when more concerts are held at the castle this summer, which includes Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Nile Rogers and Chic, Kaiser Chiefs and Will Young.