Traffic flowing again after runaway horse used motorway near Rugby like "personal race track"

Police in Rugby were called to a runaway horse on the motorway this morning (Wednesday).

Traffic on the M69 is now flowing again after officers bribed the horse with bread.

A spokesman for Rugby Police said: “Just another Wednesday morning commute… a horse decided the M69 southbound was its personal race track today!

"Thankfully, it is safely back in its field (bribed with bread, no less! ) and traffic is flowing again.

“Thank you to officers and members of the public who helped wrangle our equine friend. Never a dull moment on our roads… #HorseOnTheLoose #TrafficReport #UnexpectedCommute.”