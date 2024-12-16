Train photographer captures 'Earl of Mount Edgcumbe' travelling through Warwick
The train came through Warwick on Monday October 21 and Peter Sumner, who took the photo, got permission from the allotment holder at one of the sites near Cape Road in order to get this stunning shot.
Peter said: “This is a recent picture of a steam special train in Warwick. A kind gardener at the allotments gave me permission to set up and take a picture.
“It shows the Ex-GWR. BR 4-6-0 "Castle" 4073 Class, No. 5043 Earl of Mount Edgcumbe, speeding past the allotments, just past the Cape Road bridge in Warwick, and heading north towards Hatton Bank, while working a one-way private charter train, steam hauled from Didcot Parkway to Stratford-upon-Avon.”
Over the years, Peter has photographed many trains coming through Warwick and the surrounding area – including 'The Midland Pullman' and the ‘Royal Scot’.