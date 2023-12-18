Train photographer captures the 'Royal Scot' heading into Warwick on its Christmas tour
This photo was taken by Peter Sumner who is known for his train images.
A photographer has captured an image of the “Royal Scot” heading into Warwick railway station on its Christmas tour.
The train came through Warwick station on Saturday November 25.
Peter’s photo shows the Ex-L.M.S. BR. 4-6-0 7P “Royal Scot” Class No. 46115 Scots Guardsman heading towards the station, while working the outward journey of ‘The Capital Christmas Express’ steam rail tour.
It travelled from Chester to London Paddington.