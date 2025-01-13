Travel alert: Road closed in Rugby borough as police deal with one vehicle traffic collision
Rugby Police are at the scene of a one vehicle road traffic collision this morning (Monday).
The accident happened in Coal Pit Lane and the road is set to be closed at the junction with Main Street and Brockhurst Lane in Monks Kirby for some time.
A police spokesman said: “Please avoid the area and follow diversions where possible.”
