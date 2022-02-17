Travel scheme helps residents and visitors make huge carbon footprint reduction in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Residents and visitors tracking their active travel in Warwick district have saved more than 34,000kg in CO2 emissions by participating in district challenge. Photo by Sarah Miners (S Miners Photos)

Residents and visitors tracking their active travel in the Warwick district have helped saved more than 34,000kg in CO2 emissions by participating in the Choose How You Move challenge.

The challenge runs until August 8 and is free to join and participate in.

It aims to encourage residents across the district to get active and choose a sustainable means of travel when out and about anywhere in the district - whether in their local area or when visiting and supporting the town centres.

Participants earn ‘BetterPoints’ for each sustainable journey they make, which can be converted to high street vouchers to redeem in favourite big name or independent shops such as Smithery or Torry’s Hardware in Warwick.

Alternatively, points can be donated to charities including Warwickshire Pride and The Myton Hospices.

Launched in January 2021, the challenge has so far seen more than 600 users rack up 142,000 miles in sustainable travel, saving the equivalent of 340 return flights from London to Paris in carbon emissions.

More than two million points have been earned by participants so far - worth over £2,000 in redeemable vouchers.

The challenge is delivered by Warwick District Council in partnership with BetterPoints, an award-winning behaviour change technology.

It is funded by Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) and Warwick District Council in association with the Council providing venues for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Lawn Bowls and Para Bowls and Cycling Road Race events.

Cllr Alan Rhead, cabinet member for Climate Change, said: “I’m pleased to see the results that this incentive has had so far. It’s clear to see that choosing sustainable travel, even in place of one or two trips you would normally make by car, can make a big difference to the climate as well as your own health and well-being.

“The challenge also provides a unique opportunity for both visitors and businesses. Choosing to travel sustainably can improve your health as well as others by actively reducing emissions in the district.

“For businesses, it’s a chance to entice customers, both old and new, through their doors with bespoke offers and incentives to encourage active travel and generate that extra and much needed business.”

Local businesses are encouraged to visit https://chym.betterpoints.uk/page/local-retailers to find out more about the free-to-join scheme and sign up to support it.

Sarah Windrum, chair of CWLEP, said: “Helping to create a green sustainable future is at the core of CWLEP’s Strategic Reset Framework to encourage the green recovery across our area and increase the use of zero-carbon modes of transport.

“As well as improving people’s health through increasing cycling or walking to work or leisure activities, this innovative scheme is giving a vital boost to charities whose fundraising targets have been affected by the pandemic and high street shops as users claim their vouchers and increase footfall in the Warwick District. It is a win-win in every aspect.”