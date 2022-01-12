Tree of Light in Kenilworth raised more than £5,000 to be shared between two good causes

The Tree of Light in Talisman Square, Kenilworth.

Rotarians in Kenilworth will give more than £5,000 to be shared equally between two good causes thanks to donations made to their Tree of Light campaign over the Christmas period.

People made donations and dedicated lights to loved ones on the large tree in Talisman Square and the money will go to The Myton Hospices and the KidsOut Toybox scheme.

The scheme helps parents and their children who have escaped domestic violence by providing them with a box of brand new toys when they are relocated.

The Rotary Club of Kenilworth has said: "I would like to thank everyone who made this possible: our sponsors, our volunteers – both Rotarians and non-Rotarians – and everyone who supplied goods and services.