Tree of Light to shine again in memory of lost loved ones in Rugby borough

“When sponsoring a light your loved one’s name will be published in the Rugby Advertiser and on the dedication board at the Tree of Light itself”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugby’s Tree of Light is ready to shine again this year in memory of lost loved ones.

The tree now stands tall outside St Andrew’s Church in the town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hilary Jarman is one of the organisers of the Tree of Light project.

A previous Tree of Light.

She said: “The tree will be illuminated with hundreds of lights over the Christmas and New Year period to commemorate our friends and loved ones who are no longer with us. Having a way to remember them and keep their memory alive at this time of year is important to us all.

"The Rotary Club of Rugby invites you to own a light in memory of your loved one with a gift of £5. By sponsoring a light(s) as a tribute to a loved one, friend, family member or colleague you will help Myton’s work continue.”

The Rotary Club of Rugby has been running the appeal for 22 years. Sponsorship and donations matter more than ever to enable Myton to continue their valuable work in the community.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hilary added: “From the town’s generosity last year, the sum of £4,675 was raised and donated to them. This brings our cumulative total to £100,954.“When sponsoring a light, your loved one’s name will be published in the Rugby Advertiser and on the dedication board at the Tree of Light itself. A book of Remembrance will be placed in St Andrew’s Church before the Memorial Service and will be updated throughout the Christmas and New Year period as dedications arrive.”

Tree of Light form.

If you would like to sponsor a light(s) complete the form and return it with your donations by December 11 in order that deadlines for publication in the Rugby Advertiser are made prior to Christmas.