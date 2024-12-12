Tree wardens in Warwick and officers from Warwick District and Warwickshire County Councils have checked the progress of saplings they planted 14 years ago.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group gathered at the Racehorse pub to view the trees planted along West Street and Stratford Road.

Most of the trees have developed well and are fulfilling the aim of greening the western approach into Warwick.

Former tree warden Philip Harris said: “As well as being attractive, trees are good for the environment, provide oxygen, reduce air pollution and importantly mitigate climate change.”