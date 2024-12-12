Tree wardens in Warwick check progress of saplings they planted 14 years ago
Tree wardens in Warwick and officers from Warwick District and Warwickshire County Councils have checked the progress of saplings they planted 14 years ago.
The group gathered at the Racehorse pub to view the trees planted along West Street and Stratford Road.
Most of the trees have developed well and are fulfilling the aim of greening the western approach into Warwick.
Former tree warden Philip Harris said: “As well as being attractive, trees are good for the environment, provide oxygen, reduce air pollution and importantly mitigate climate change.”