Trees of Light to shine again in Leamington and Whitnash for The Myton Hospices

The Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign will be officially launched with light switch-on events for both giant tress in the two towns this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trees of Light will shine in Leamington and Whitnash to raise money for The Myton Hospices over Christmas again this year.

The Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s annual Christmas fundraising campaign will be officially launched with switch-on events for both trees outside St Margaret’s church in Whitnash on Saturday November 18 and Leamington Town Hall Sunday November 19.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Leamington Rotarians are extremely proud of the event, which began in 2001, and they are looking forward to the total amount it has raised for charity since then surpassing £100,000 this year.

The Tree of Light in Leamington in 2022. Picture supplied.

President Barry Andrews said: “Please remember your lost or absent loved ones and donate to The Myton Hospices, who freely give their warm-hearted care to people living with life-limiting illnesses and their families.

"This means they need to raise over ten million pounds this year.

“I ask you to support the Trees of Light to enable the essential work Myton does to continue.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

To donate and dedicate the name of a loved one, post the coupon attached to the printed version of this article to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information Desk at the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council offices at the Civic Centre Whitnash, by January 5.

Additional coupons can be found on display tables in the Royal Spa Centre, Town Hall, Pump Rooms, Blenz café and St Margaret’s church in Whitnash.