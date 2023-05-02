Register
Tribute for Leamington to London rail service founder raised £1k for charity

Ian Baxter, the president of the Friends of Leamington Station group, held a talk in the town about London resident Adrian Shooter who was best known for leading Chiltern Railways between 1996 and 2011

By Oliver Williams
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:06 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:07 BST

A talk which paid tribute to the man who founded the rail service between Leamington and London Marylebone stations raised £1,000 for a charity.

Ian Baxter, the president of the Friends of Leamington Station (FoLS group, held a talk at the Royal Pump Rooms about London resident Adrian Shooter who was best known for leading Chiltern Railways between 1996 and 2011.

The event was organised jointly between the FoLS and The Leamington Society.

Adrian Shooter. Picture supplied.Adrian Shooter. Picture supplied.
Adrian Shooter. Picture supplied.

A mixture of more than 120 Leamington residents and railway staff from around the country heard Ian’s account of Adrian’s life and many achievements.

Adrian, a friend of Ian’s, died of Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in December and proceeds from the event will go to the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

For more about Adrian Shooter visit https://bit.ly/44iBMq5

