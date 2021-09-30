Tributes paid to former Southam town and Stratford district councillor John Appleton who died this month

John Appleton

Tributes have been paid by Warwickshire’s county councillors to a former Southam councillor who died earlier this month.

Conservative councillor John Appleton represented the ward at Shire Hall from 2005 to 2017 and served on a number of committees.

He also served on Stratford District Council.

Speaking at this week’s full council meeting, Cllr Andy Crump (Con, Southam, Stockton and Napton) led the tributes.

He said: “John was my predecessor at Southam where he served for 12 years and was really well respected in the local area. Even when he was getting older and his body was failing he had a razor-sharp mind.

“He was a great person to be with and he had a great passion for helping young people and most of his councillor grant fund went to youth organisations.

“I will miss John - a great character and a softly spoken person but once he was riled he suddenly turned into a tiger.”

Council leader Cllr Izzie Seccombe (Con, Stour and the Vale) added: “He was a district councillor with me, a county councillor with me and he was from my part of the county and we had many conversations.

“He was particularly interested in financial detail and could be incredibly challenging of friend and foe and was thorough in developing the right policies for us.

“He was such a positive contributor - he kept us on the straight and narrow and held us to account - and I know that he was as loyal as the day is long to Warwickshire. For all of that I will miss John greatly.”

Mr Appleton died on September 13, aged 84.

Tributes were also paid to another former councillor, Brian Hawkes, who passed away in July, aged 73.