Tributes paid to Gerald 'Gerry' Guest MBE who was a pillar in Warwick politics and the community

Tributes have been paid to Gerald ‘Gerry’ Guest MBE who was a pillar in Warwick politics and the community.

Gerald Guest with his wife Audrey after receiving his MBE. Photo by Gill Fletcher

Gerald Brian Guest MBE, three times Mayor of Warwick, died on the morning of January 21 at the age of 92.

He was a long-time town and district councillor, recipient of the Freedom of Warwick, and he also received an MBE for service to Local Government.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Gerald Guest, the Mayor of Warwick for the second time in 1996, when he had the honour of welcoming Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh to Warwick, hosting lunch for them at Warwick Castle. Photo supplied

Gerald, also known as Gerry, will be missed by many people – including those he met during his years in politics.

Cllr Noel Butler, Leader of Warwick Town Council, said: “Warwick has lost a giant. Gerry was a local councillor for over 50 years and it was my privilege to have served with him for my first two years as a Town Councillor.

"He was always ready to give you advice without ever patronising you and I learnt a lot from him. Gerry has given our town outstanding service and it was a privilege to have known him.

"I send my sincere condolences to his family.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gerry Guest receiving his MBE from the Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Timothy Cox. Photo by Gill Fletcher

Councillor John Holland said: “Gerry served as Mayor of Warwick three times and was a great credit to our town. He was always very helpful in a calm and diplomatic way.

"Gerry was particularly encouraging and supportive to new councillors.

"I last met Gerry in Warwick Market Place after he had received his MBE and we chatted about old times. We have many shared memories. He was always concerned to do his best for Warwick.”

Gerald’s life

Cllr Gerald Guest when he was first elected the Mayor of Warwick in 1982. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Born in Aston, Birmingham, October 15, 1930, to Joseph and Gertrude Guest, he spent his early years moving 11 times for his father’s work, before settling in Castle Bromwich.

Educated at Saltly Grammar School he completed his school certificate in eight subjects a year younger than his peers, and had ambitions to be an accountant, but due to family finances this was unaffordable, so he went to work in the motor industry at Fort Dunlop.

His National Service saw him based locally to his home even though he had hoped for an overseas posting.

This did however mean he could pursue his passion for football, playing for the RAF, his local team and trials for West Bromwich Albion – despite being a lifelong Aston Villa fan.

Throughout his life, if he was not playing or following football, cricket or horse racing he was pursuing his other passion, politics.

He met Audrey though the local Young Conservatives, at one of the regular dances, both being accomplished ballroom dancers. They would later recollect their early years campaigning together in the city.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In November 1955, they married at St Martin’s in the Bullring, Birmingham, and their daughter Moira-Ann was born a year later.

By now Gerry had left factory life and opened a record shop in Castle Bromwich.

In 1957, he was elected to Meriden Council – beginning his career in local politics.

Gerald became the borough’s council chairman from 1960 to 1963 – the youngest in the country at that time. He lost his seat on the council in 1971.

He also changed careers moving into the travel industry, working for Transglobe in Birmingham.

Moving for work, the family settled in Warwick at the end of the decade, as Gerald moved to John Camkin Travel, later Lunn Poly, based in Warwick then later in Leamington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He had many tales from his time travelling around the globe with sporting greats, including accompanying the England press core to Mexico for the 1970’s World Cup meeting many of his football heroes.

The years following saw travel with the UK’s leading football teams to matches across Europe, and later with teams on cricket tours to South Africa and Australia.

He retired in 1995, after which he and Audrey would take frequent trips abroad.

His move to Warwick was quickly followed by his return to politics.

In 1976, him was elected to the newly formed Warwick District Council and Warwick Town Council, first for Central Ward, and later for Warwick South (now Myton and Heathcote).

His long service in local government saw him serve across all committees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He particularly enjoyed being the council’s lead for culture and amenities helping deliver the new St Nicholas Park swimming pool.

Gerald was able to use his travel industry experienced to help Warwick establish its place on the tourist map, as well being part of the original Twining Association.

He held the role of district chairman in 1991 and served as leader of the town council for several years, but he was most proud of his three terms as the Mayor of Warwick.

First in 1982, the year he attended the opening of Myton Hospice, again in 1996 when he welcomed Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh to Warwick and his third time in 1999.

One of Gerald’s proudest councillor moments was proposing the nomination of his daughter, Cllr Moira-Ann Grainger, to the role of Mayor of Warwick in 2014, and seeing his granddaughter Hayley Grainger elected to politics the same year he stood down.

He delayed retiring fully, staying on Warwick Town Council to spearheaded the refurbishment of the Court House in Warwick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Working closely with the town clerk the project took four years in cooperation with the Heritage Lottery Fund.

He retired from elected politics at the 2016 elections and was granted the Freedom of the Town of Warwick.

In 2019 he received an MBE for his services to local government.

His last public outing was for the proclamation of King Charles III in Warwick last September.

Shortly afterwards, following a fall and broken pelvis, he spent a short time in Stratford Hospital before being a resident at Park Care Home in Warwick.

Gerald is survived by his wife Audrey, daughter Moira-Ann, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The funeral will take place on February 28 at 2pm at Oakley Wood Crematorium, in the North Chapel.