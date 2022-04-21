Tributes paid to Lord Plumb of Coleshill

Lord Plumb

He was honoured by the borough in 2002, ‘as an expression of the high esteem in which he is held by the council and residents of the borough and in recognition of the distinction that he has achieved in the fields of politics and agriculture’.

His father farmed in Coleshill and Lord Plumb took over the farm after his father died in 1952. He was president of the NFU from 1970-1979 and was an MEP for the Cotswolds from 1979-1999. He was the only British president of the European parliament, from 1987-1989. He was knighted in 1973, was chancellor of Coventry University from 1995 to 2007 and retired from the Lords in 2017.