Tributes paid to much-loved Warwick doctor who helped get Myton Hospices open

Dr John Henderson served as a GP to many Warwick residents for 32 years. Photo supplied

Tributes have been paid to a much-loved doctor in Warwick. Dr John Henderson, who for 32 years served as GP to many Warwick residents as a partner in the Priory Medical Practice, passed away peacefully at St Mary’s Nursing Home Harborough Magna on September 19. John’s family have put the following tribute together.

Originally from Leeds, Dr Henderson grew up in the Sheffield area with his sister Sally where they were raised by their mother Lucy and his father Charles until he was killed towards the end of the War whilst clearing unstable munitions in India.

Despite the tragedy, John won a scholarship to King Edward VI Grammar School in Sheffield. After A levels he was awarded a scholarship.

Dr Henderson said he was proud to have met both The Duchess of Kent and Princess Diana when they visited Myton Hospice, where he was able to show Princess Diana around to meet some of the patients. Photo supplied

He passed the entrance exam to Cambridge but due to being a summer baby he was considered too young for that year’s entry.

Rather than spend a further year at school or complete a year’s National Service, he applied to Edinburgh to study medicine where he was accepted by return of post.

John never regretted this decision and soon found that he and the other students from England were educationally a year ahead of their Scottish counterparts leaving plenty of time to engage in university life, which for John included Rugby, Judo, Tennis, Billiards and Bridge.

He also played washboard in a skiffle group that he claimed got him invited to lots of parties. He made lifelong friends, including Dr Roy Sullivan who became a GP in Kenilworth.

Dr John Henderson. Photo supplied

John loved to tell the story of how when he was a junior doctor at Warwick Hospital, Roy encountered a seriously ill child in his practice who needed urgent hospital treatment.

Roy, knowing that his friend was on duty, bundled the child into his car and sped to the hospital despite the road not having been finished.

The two doctors then worked together and ultimately saved the child’s life.

Following stints at Stratford, Warwick and Wharneford Hospitals, John joined Dr Hodges’ practice in Warwick in 1962.

Dr Hodges would not let him see patients on his own until he had been introduced to ‘the regulars’.

On one home visit to a bed bound elderly lady they had to park some distance away.

As they approached the house, Dr Hodges made him duck down and keep out of sight of the house before they burst in unannounced and made straight for the lady’s bedroom where they found her, as expected.

Dr Hodges immediately commenced his examination by thrusting his hand under her body before exclaiming “As I thought, cold!”.

He had long suspected that the patient was not as poorly as she liked to make out, only getting into bed when the doctor approached.

John must have passed the initiation as he was accepted as junior partner in the same year.

Over the years John progressed in seniority as the practice moved to ‘The Old Dispensary’ in Castle Street.

This property had the distinct advantage of having a perfect cellar for the storage of wine, a hobby that all the partners seemed to enjoy.

A branch surgery was opened on the Woodloes where the garden was used as an allotment, an altogether more healthy pursuit.

The partners also shared a recreational vehicle that they could use on their days off after working long hours, including doing all of their own on – call work at night and weekends.

In 1980 Dr Henderson was awarded membership of the Royal College of General Practitioners and by 1984 he was senior partner as the practice moved to the Priory Medical Centre, where it remained until the recent move into the former police station.

Away from the practice, Dr Henderson was heavily involved in the planning of health services in the area, rising to being Chair of both the Local and Area Medical Committees and being a member of the Regional and District Committees.

In 1978-9 he was involved in the planning of the Myton Hospice and assisted in the fundraising drive through the various charities that he also served.

He was proud to have met both The Duchess of Kent and Princess Diana when they visited the hospice, showing Princess Diana around to meet some of the patients.

When the Hospice opened in 1982, the Priory Medical Practice provided medical care for the patients.

In addition to their normal work three of the partners, John, Dr Pearce and Dr Hayward made daily visits for several years until a full-time doctor was appointed.

In 1963 John was referred to a new dental hygienist, Anne Shaw. In the notes of his life, he says “with whom I immediately fell head over heels in love and whom I have absolutely adored since. I proposed to her, was accepted and we FINALLY married in 1964”.

In 1966 their daughter, Melanie, came along closely followed by son Richard.

Anne died in 2014 after a long illness, but not before they had celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at Alderson House in Warwick.

Throughout his working life, and especially after John’s retirement from General Practice aged 60 in 1995, John and Anne played a full part in the civic life of Warwick.

John served as a governor of Warwick School for many years and on the trustee board of many charities.

He particularly enjoyed being a volunteer guide at Charlecote Park.

In the meantime, Anne was busy as the Chair of the Bench of Magistrates and Chair of the Trusts overseeing the local probation service and victim support. She was a member of the Court Leet and had the title of official Ale Taster.

They were both Dignitaires of the Commanderie du Taste Saumur, Warwick Chapter, a society set up to celebrate the wines of Warwick’s twin town, Saumur.

They enjoyed many dinners and trips to France with this group.

John was a proud Mason, joining Shakespeare Lodge in 1978 and becoming Master in 1990 and again in 2006.

He somehow found time to perform many regional roles as well.

As a family we know that Dr Henderson, John, our Dad, was much loved by his friends and patients in Warwick as these are just a few of the stories that they have passed on to us.