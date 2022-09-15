Tributes paid to young motorcyclist who died in crash near Rugby

Andy James

Tributes have been paid to a young motorcyclist who died in a crash near Rugby.

Andy James, 26, of Coventry, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the junction of the A423 and Coventry Road in Long Itchington on Tuesday August 30.

His loved ones have launched a GoFundMe page to help them towards paying the costs of holding a motorcyle-themed funeral in tribute to him.

His partner Courtney Furby, also of Coventry, said Andy was a caring man who had a great sense of adventure.

She added: “My world was flipped upside down when Andy walked into my life years ago and unfortunately we have lost him doing what he loved best – riding.

“Me and his beautiful family have set up a fundraising page to help us give him the biggest and best final ride.

“We want to make it a day that he would have loved, with loud engines and the smell of petrol in the air.

“Andy had such a beautiful spirit and was always there for anyone who needed him whenever they needed him, with a smile.

“He was a sensitive and caring man, with the wildest sense of adventure.

“We appreciate any help we can get to help us celebrate his crazy life in the way he would of wanted.”