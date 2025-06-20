A tribute has been paid to Ian Hecks who was the headteacher at Myton School from 1998 to 2006. Photo supplied

Tributes have been paid to a former headteacher at a school in Warwick. Ian Hecks died at the end of May and his family have provided the following tribute.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Hecks, the respected former headteacher of Myton School in Warwick, has passed away after bravely battling Motor Neurone Disease.

He leaves a remarkable legacy in Warwickshire education, remembered for his transformative leadership, commitment to personal achievement, and belief in the value of education for every student.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining Myton School in 1998 after serving as headteacher at Hartshill School in Nuneaton. Mr Hecks presided over nine years of significant growth and success, retiring in July 2006.

Under his leadership, Myton was transformed from a grant-maintained school to foundation status and became a specialist science college – the first in Warwickshire to achieve this distinction.

His tenure saw major redevelopment of the school’s facilities, including an all-weather floodlit pitch, a £2 million sports hall, new classroom blocks, and improvements to the grounds.

He also led the development of a drama and assembly centre, which in 2003 allowed Myton to be among the first schools granted permission to perform Les Misérables School Edition — reflecting the school’s growing reputation for excellence in creative and performing arts.

Academically, Myton thrived under Mr Hecks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GCSE results rose from 53 per cent to 76 per cent of students achieving five or more A*- C grades – placing the school among the highest-performing in the county.

An Ofsted evaluation described the extra-curricular programme of 150 clubs and societies as “outstanding”.

The national significance of Myton’s success was recognised when Prime Minister Tony Blair visited during the 2005 general election campaign.

Blair praised Myton for its specialist science status, pioneering classroom technology, and exceptional music, drama, and arts facilities. He called the school an example of what he wanted for schools across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Ian Hecks noted the visit was apolitical and an opportunity to celebrate a successful year for the school and the hard work of staff and students.

Mr Hecks’ contribution extended beyond Warwickshire. His leadership and commitment to improving schools earned him invitations to 10 Downing Street and later to Highgrove to meet then Prince Charles (now King Charles III), recognising his outstanding work in education.

He believed passionately in the importance of academic and personal development, valuing individual progress and extra-curricular involvement.

Known for his approachable, fair, and energetic leadership style, he fostered a community where staff and students could thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After retiring in July 2006, he took a consultancy role in educational training, contributing to teaching improvements across the county. He later became a Justice of the Peace in 2008, serving for ten years.

Ian Hecks, a devoted husband and father, is survived by his wife Rosalind and children James and Sarah.

He is fondly remembered by colleagues, pupils, and governors as a dedicated educator who shaped thousands of young lives, leaving a lasting mark on Warwickshire’s educational landscape.

Ian’s funeral will be taking place on Thursday June 26 at 11am at All Saints' Church in Gilmorton in Lutterworth.

Donations in Ian’s memory can be made to LOROS Hospice (Motor Neurone Disease Team) at https://memorygiving.com/ianhecks