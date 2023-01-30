Obituary of John Turner, written by Peter Bowen, a member of Wellesbourne Cricket Club.

John Turner

John Turner, a noted Leamington sportsman, who loved his cricket, has died suddenly aged 76. “JT” as he is affectionately remembered by all who knew him, was a solid batsman and useful wicket keeper and played for several local sides but is also recognised for his achievements as a groundsman and an ever-willing volunteer when it came to any practical jobs around the club house.

He was a key committee member when it came to running clubs and after he retired from his job as a quantity surveyor at IDC, he could be seen with a bag of tools working steadfastly on improving the facilities.

Dick Hayden, president of Wellesbourne Cricket Club, says: “JT worked more hours on cricket matters than he did at work. He selflessly gave his time and expertise to benefit the club and all its members.

"He kept an eye on costs and managing projects like recent extensions to the pavilion.”

JT played his early cricket down south before coming to the Midlands and joining Old Leamingtonians (also known as The Lillywhites) for several years, later making a name for himself as an opening bat for Wellesbourne, his last club.

One of his proudest achievements was building a record first wicket stand of 265 not out for Wellesbourne with Steve Davy against Kineton in a 40 overs game. JT carried his bat scoring, scoring over 130. John was a solid cricketer, defensive by nature but could hit the bad ball to the boundary.

We had a good old partnership that day and a few beers afterwards,” says Steve. JT played well into the millennium, winning a series of titles for his home club in the Cotswold Hills League. However, when his playing days were over he turned his attention to preparing wickets assisting the groundsman, the late Roy Birtles.

Something of a perfectionist, JT then spent a lot of time travelling all over the country learning the craft from full-time groundsman at various county grounds. His dedication was unsurpassed and the square at Wellesbourne was recognised as one of the best in the league, attracting interest from other clubs.

Such was his expertise, that Warwickshire played many of its junior county matches at Wellesbourne, the Warwickshire Ladies made it their home ground, and Holland used it as the venue for international matches. “One of my memories in the early eighties was John scoring 80 plus in a 40 overs an eight wicket win against Gibraltar,” commented Mr Hayden.

John was also a steam railway fan and more recently gained great satisfaction working as a volunteer on the Gloucester and Warwickshire Railway at Todenham, which runs popular trips through the beautiful countryside to Cheltenham. He was a friend to both colleagues and passengers, recognised for his good manners and helpful advice.