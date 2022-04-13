Trio of lambs come to Rugby town centre as part of church's Easter celebrations

Gill Harrison, Katherine Harrison, Mat and Jess Sheffield, Sebbie Harrison and Jonah Sheffield admiring the lambs (permission obtained for photo reproduction)

An Easter-themed fair at Rugby Baptist Church – complete with a trio of lambs – delighted residents and raised more than £800 for essential repairs to the beautiful building.

The fair, which took place on Saturday April 9, brought the church community together for Easter the first time since the end of lockdown.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sales of cakes, jams, books, candyfloss and popcorn, plants, Easter eggs and the opportunity to enjoy a cream tea pleased many.

Crowds enjoying the Fete in the church hall.

But the biggest hit of the fair proved to be the chance to meet three Spring lambs from a nearby farm.

The trio of lambs named Bruno, Archie and Megan were unconcerned by the many children who flocked to see them, and appear to have enjoyed their visit to the town centre.

For more information on the church, call their office at 01788 570410.