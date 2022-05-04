Trio of Leamington Speakers' Club members win trophies at finals of national competition

Leamington Speakers Club's prize winners, Sarah Wadsworth, Micheal Cox and Jill Finney with their trophies.

Members of Leamington Speakers’ Club have continued their successful year so far by performing well and winning trophies at a national event.

Having won awards at the Midlands’ Regional Heats in Birmingham in March and previously at their area finals in Solihull, Leamington’s elite orators again dominated the league.

Sarah Wadsworth and Micheal Cox both took second place in the impromptu speech and speech evaluation categories respectively, and Jill Finney carried off the cup, coming first for her prepared speech entitled Failure.

The six-year-old club prides itself on its uniquely friendly and nurturing atmosphere, where those who quake at the idea of walking to the podium, can learn to appreciate the sound of their own voice and even to relish the experience.

Sarah Wadsworth is a long-term member and would recommend the club to anyone.

She said: “Everyone is welcome to join us at our bi-weekly meetings, whatever their age or background.

“At Leamington Speakers’ Club, they will find a fun vibe as well as a constructive and caring environment, where they can develop their speaking skills at their own pace and in their own time.”

Leamington Speakers Club meets every other Thursday in a central location and guests are always welcome.

Members work through a series of speaking assignments to build their experience and skills base, facilitated through evaluation, constructive feedback and advice.