TripAdvisor reviews have this countryside pub near Leamington rated among the top 15 out of more than 47,000 registered in the UK

The White Hart Inn at Ufton.

A countryside inn near Leamington which boasts stunning views of the Warwickshire countryside from its elevated position is rated on the travel and leisure website TripAdvisor.among the top 15 pubs out of more than 47,000 registered in the UK.

The White Hart Inn at Ufton has an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 on the website, which is based on feedback from more than 850, placing it 12th best overall.

Praised for its “first class service” and “fantastic roasts” in customer feedback on the website, 645 (or 76 per cent) of the reviews have rate the pub as 'excellent' or 5 out of 5.

Only 11 of the reviews have rated the pub as 1 out of 5, or 'terrible'.

This information comes from research conducted by coffee retailer Coffee Friend, which has looked at some of the highest rated pubs across the UK with more than 200 reviews on TripAdvisor - taking 'excellent', 'terrible' ratings and overall comments into account.

Aurimas Vainauskas, CEO of Coffee Friend, said: “Pubs are at the heart of the UK’s food and drink culture and with so many to choose from, our research team have done the hard yards to find the best of the best based on real customer experiences.

“After an awful 18 months for the hospitality sector, the pub industry has had to adapt and change its way of working, jumping over various hurdles in the meantime.