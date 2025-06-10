Triumph classic car clubs to hold events over two days at Leamington hotel
The Woodland Grange Hotel will host the Pre-1940 Triumph Motor Club’s rally, annual meeting and gala dinner on Saturday June 21.
The hotel will also host a rally, picnic and car showcase for Triumph Marque Car Clubs and Standard Car Club on Sunday June 22.
Dave Webster, editor of the Pre-1940 Triumph Motor Club Magazine, said: “The motor club invites you to celebrate the combined legacy of both Triumph Marques and Standard Clubs.
"Entry to both events is free
“Showcase your cherished car, creating new memories.
“You’re encouraged to attend in period dress, bring along your own picnic and a hearty appetite for the stalls selling coffee, cakes and delicious locally-made ice creams.
“You can also enjoy live period entertainment by talented musicians.
“The first arrivals will receive a complimentary programme and a keepsake magnetic plaque.”
For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/3wk97xpu