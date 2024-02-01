Trust accommodating Leamington people thanks kind employees for making Christmas special

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kind Warwickshire employees who turned Santa for housing trust residents have been thanked for helping make the festive season special for those who might otherwise have faced a cheerless Christmas.

Now, Derventio Housing Trust – which provides accommodation to people who might otherwise be homeless – is already planning ahead so residents can enjoy the festive season again this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warm-hearted staff at Warwickshire & Solihull Community & Voluntary Action (CAVA) spent a day producing handmade Christmas cards as well as putting together boxes filled with sweets and treats for residents of the trust, which currently offers 45 bed spaces in the Warwickshire and Leamington area.

Top: CAVA employees making Christmas boxes. Bottom: Employees at NFU Mutual with the Christmas hampers they made. Pictures

Residents in every one of Derventio’s Warwickshire households were also treated to lavish festive hampers courtesy of employees at Warwickshire-based insurer NFU Mutual – who decided to give to others for the festive season, rather than organising an office secret Santa amongst themselves.

Penny Wiltshire, funding and development manager at Derventio Housing Trust, said: “We were absolutely blown away by the support and care we have been shown by both the kind employees at NFU Mutual and CAVA.